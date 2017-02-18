Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) PT at $75.86

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) opened at 78.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.23%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $367,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,371.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total value of $3,856,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 189,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,502.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,066 shares of company stock worth $6,991,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 789.7% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 887,600 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth about $42,873,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,337,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,620,000 after buying an additional 400,102 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 190.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 348,948 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,267,000 after buying an additional 285,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates primarily through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses (primarily electric service to Native Load customers) and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

