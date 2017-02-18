Brokerages Set Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) PT at $170.67

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170.67 ($2.13).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDL. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.66) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) opened at 148.40 on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 83.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 173.60. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 776.41 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.83.

In other Petra Diamonds Limited news, insider Adonis Pouroulis sold 752,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £1,279,482.90 ($1,598,953.89).

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s segments include Mining and Exploration. The Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania.

