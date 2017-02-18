Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) PT at $81.38

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) opened at 79.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 134.65%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post $5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 95,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $7,847,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 704.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 53.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Hollencrest Securities LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/brokerages-set-motorola-solutions-inc-msi-pt-at-81-38.html.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. Its Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines, including Devices and Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.