Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) PT at $547.23

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 544.09 ($6.80).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA from GBX 225 ($2.81) to GBX 250 ($3.12) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays PLC set a GBX 430 ($5.37) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.62) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($5.86) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 365 ($4.56) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 513.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 11.25 billion. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 52-week low of GBX 281.73 and a 52-week high of GBX 572.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.65.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) is an airline company holding interests in airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. British Airways is an international airline and carrier. Iberia is an airline between Europe and Latin America.

