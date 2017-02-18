Brokerages Set CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) PT at $44.56

Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CMS Energy Corporation by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,174,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $43,760,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in CMS Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at $44,026,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,179,000. Finally, RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,808,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) opened at 43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. CMS Energy Corporation had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. CMS Energy Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post $2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from CMS Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. CMS Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

About CMS Energy Corporation

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS Energy) is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates in three segments, which include Consumers Electric Utility, Consumers Gas Utility and Enterprises (non-utility operations and investments). CMS Energy, through its subsidiaries and equity investments, is engaged primarily in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass.

