Brokerages Set Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Target Price at $85.59

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.59.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.02 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $380,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 920,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,819,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 108.4% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) opened at 98.85 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $99.46. The firm’s market cap is $57.91 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,369.23%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three product segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

