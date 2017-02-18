Brokerages Set British American Tobacco plc (BATS) PT at $5,106.65

British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,106.65 ($63.82).

BATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 5,200 ($64.98) price objective on British American Tobacco plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($67.48) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,175 ($64.67) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,400 ($67.48) price objective on British American Tobacco plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) opened at 5004.00 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco plc has a one year low of GBX 3,776.50 and a one year high of GBX 5,135.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,796.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,702.67. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 92.97 billion.

British American Tobacco plc Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing cigarettes and other tobacco products. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Company’s brands include Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

