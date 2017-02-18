Brokerages Set Axa SA (CS) Target Price at $24.76

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.76 ($26.34).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CS shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axa SA in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axa SA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on Axa SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axa SA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on Axa SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Axa SA (EPA:CS) opened at 22.465 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.21. Axa SA has a 1-year low of €16.11 and a 1-year high of €25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of €54.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.953.

Axa SA Company Profile

AXA SA (AXA) is a holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, International Insurance, Asset Management, Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

