Bp Plc Has $8,082,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Bp Plc maintained its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,111,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,905,000 after buying an additional 121,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,166,000 after buying an additional 170,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,742,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,561,000 after buying an additional 84,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,936,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,913,000 after buying an additional 88,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,724,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,554,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 130.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $130.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $4,354,619.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,557.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,238 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,142,093.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,849. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

