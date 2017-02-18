Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 9,372 Shares of UNITIL Corporation (UTL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UNITIL Corporation (NYSE:UTL) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of UNITIL Corporation worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 13.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 16.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 69,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 6.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UNITIL Corporation by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 906,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,089,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNITIL Corporation (NYSE:UTL) opened at 44.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. UNITIL Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.17.

UNITIL Corporation (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. UNITIL Corporation had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UNITIL Corporation will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UNITIL Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. UNITIL Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 74.23%.

“Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 9,372 Shares of UNITIL Corporation (UTL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/bessemer-group-inc-purchases-9372-shares-of-unitil-corporation-utl.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UNITIL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

About UNITIL Corporation

Unitil Corporation (Unitil) is a public utility holding company. The Company is engaged in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine. It operates through three segments: utility gas operations, utility electric operations and non-regulated.

Receive News & Ratings for UNITIL Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITIL Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.