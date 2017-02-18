Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 2,336.3% in the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 3,613,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,009,000 after buying an additional 3,465,295 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the third quarter worth $160,785,000. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. increased its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 830.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. now owns 975,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,826,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the third quarter worth $99,537,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the second quarter worth $77,429,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) opened at 129.81 on Friday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 52-week low of $99.77 and a 52-week high of $129.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

