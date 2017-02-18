Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,876 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Travelers Companies worth $41,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New York Life Trust Co. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 51.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) opened at 121.95 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.73 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $723,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,757,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,315,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,254 shares in the company, valued at $27,411,900.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,121 shares of company stock worth $11,092,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

