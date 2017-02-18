BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Analysts

Shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

TICKER_JS_VAR = 'BANF'; BancFirst Corporation (BANF) (Delayed Data from NSDQ) $96.80 USD 96.80 19,157 +0.45 (0.47%) Updated Feb 17, 2017 03:59 PM ET Volume: 19,157 Open: $96.35 Prior Close: $96.35 Zacks Rank [?]: Style Scores [?]: Research Report [?]: –> Value: F | Growth: D | Momentum: D | VGM: F The Zacks Scorecard is a complimentary set out of indicators to use alongside the Zacks Rank. It allows the investor to better focus on the stocks that are the best fit for his or her personal investment style. We produce five unique ratings, including the Zacks Style Score, which combines the individual style scores into 1 rating: Zacks Style Score A based on the ratings given to its competitors. It allows the investor to better focus on the stocks that are the best fit for his or her personal investment style. We produce five unique ratings, including the Zacks Style Score, which combines the individual style scores into 1 rating: Zacks Style Score A based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 48,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $3,943,658.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,563,500 shares in the company, valued at $456,040,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,875 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,941. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BancFirst Corporation by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,237,000 after buying an additional 175,385 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $5,454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BancFirst Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst Corporation by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in BancFirst Corporation during the third quarter worth about $2,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) opened at 96.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. BancFirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $96.95.

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. BancFirst Corporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.02%. Analysts predict that BancFirst Corporation will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BancFirst Corporation

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

