AT&T Inc. (T) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 21st. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Drexel Hamilton downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen and Company downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/att-inc-t-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 41.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $254.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.