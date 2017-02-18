Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astronics Corporation in a report issued on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Astronics Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Astronics Corporation had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company earned $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

“Astronics Corporation (ATRO) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/astronics-corporation-atro-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-39-per-share-dougherty-co-forecasts.html.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Astronics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Astronics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Astronics Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) opened at 33.99 on Thursday. Astronics Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Astronics Corporation by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics Corporation by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Astronics Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

