Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Vetr cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

“Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/applied-materials-inc-amat-forecasted-to-earn-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-76-per-share.html.

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 35.67 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company earned $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $3,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 482,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 21,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $671,493.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,713.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,421. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R. Schmeidler & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.1% in the third quarter. A.R. Schmeidler & Co. Inc. now owns 545,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 168,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 322.6% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,654,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $49,872,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Materials by 40.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,527,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $136,493,000 after buying an additional 1,305,002 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

