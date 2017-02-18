Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Company in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Investment and Management Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management Company from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) opened at 45.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $47.91.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Apartment Investment and Management Company had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other news, insider John E. Bezzant sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $244,355.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,243.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $110,124.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,097 shares of company stock worth $484,673. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,565,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,574,000 after buying an additional 1,394,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,686,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,048,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,653,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,716,000 after buying an additional 150,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,794,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after buying an additional 138,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,960,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management Company

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. Its segments include conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

