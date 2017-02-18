Apache Corporation (APA) Receives $62.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil lowered shares of Apache Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered Apache Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) opened at 55.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79. The company’s market cap is $21.04 billion. Apache Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Apache Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.42%.

In other Apache Corporation news, insider James L. House sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $507,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Apache Corporation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Apache Corporation by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apache Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Apache Corporation by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Apache Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation Company Profile

Apache Corporation (Apache) is an independent energy company. Both domestically and internationally, the Company explores for, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company has exploration and production interests in four countries: the United States, Canada, Egypt, and the United Kingdom (North Sea).

