AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) opened at 12.90 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of -1.31.

In other news, insider Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 178.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. GRATRY & Co LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 0.3% in the third quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

