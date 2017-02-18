Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Price Target at $42.78

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) opened at 32.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.70 and a beta of 0.96. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Suncor Energy ‘s payout ratio is 477.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,212,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

