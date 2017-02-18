Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Price Target at $227.23

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) opened at 181.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average is $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.60. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $173.11 and a 1-year high of $229.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.05. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post $6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 453,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,619,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,863,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

