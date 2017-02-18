Analysts Set Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) opened at 23.70 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $891.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/analysts-set-seacoast-banking-corporation-of-florida-sbcf-target-price-at-20-33.html.

In related news, Director Julie H. Daum purchased 4,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,072.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie H. Daum purchased 3,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,618.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 183,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 19.2% in the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 924,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 148,810 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 348.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 800,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 621,670 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 783,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 517,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association. The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.