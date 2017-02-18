Analysts Set Redknee Solutions Inc (RKN) PT at $2.03

Shares of Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.95 price objective on shares of Redknee Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Redknee Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Dundee Securities reduced their target price on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$2.35 to C$1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) opened at 1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $165.63 million. Redknee Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

About Redknee Solutions

Redknee Solutions Inc is a Canada-based company, which offers real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions and services. The Company’s solutions include Redknee Communications Suite, including Revenue Management, fourth generation (4G) Monetization, Cloud Solutions, Marketing Solutions and Customer Experience, and Redknee Connected Suite, including Energy and Utilities, Internet of Things and Retail.

