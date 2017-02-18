Analysts Set Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) Target Price at $43.39

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,617,000. EverPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,828,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,861,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 915,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) opened at 38.02 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.74 billion. Liberty Media Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

