Analysts Set Expectations for WEX Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for WEX in a note issued to investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst O. Turner now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. WEX had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company earned $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.36.

Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) opened at 111.00 on Thursday. WEX has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,703,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,361,000 after buying an additional 371,145 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,356,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,511,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $604,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

