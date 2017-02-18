Analysts Set Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Clearwater Paper Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Paper Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut Clearwater Paper Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) opened at 57.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $959.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $69.75.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company earned $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.08 million. Clearwater Paper Corporation had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corporation will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 4,376.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper Corporation during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper Corporation during the third quarter worth $392,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH), tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company is a supplier of private label tissue to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores.

