Analysts Set Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Price Target at $3.25

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) opened at 1.97 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock’s market cap is $97.85 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

In other news, major shareholder Fir Tree Inc. purchased 3,618,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,849,355.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Inc. now owns 3,812,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,406,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 130,200 shares during the last quarter. Warlander Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 111.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 335,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AidennLair Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

