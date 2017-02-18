Analysts Set Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEMKT:BRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEMKT:BRG) opened at 12.85 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $251.42 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.81%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of investing in and operating multifamily communities. The Company operates through real estate assets segment. Its businesses are conducted through its operating partnership, Bluerock Residential Holdings, L.P.

