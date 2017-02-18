Analysts Set 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) PT at $16.15

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of 3D Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of 3D Systems Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,895 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,269 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in 3D Systems Corporation during the third quarter valued at $2,155,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,028,844 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $108,218,000 after buying an additional 323,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) opened at 17.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. 3D Systems Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.92 billion.

About 3D Systems Corporation

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, parts services and digital design and manufacturing tools. Its ecosystem supports applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room.

