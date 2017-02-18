Analysts Offer Predictions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the brokerage will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) opened at 47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1,654.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. Its brands offer itineraries to over 510 destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii with a combined fleet of approximately 20 ships with over 45,000 Berths.

