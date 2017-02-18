AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Stake Lowered by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,444 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 16.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 460.0% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 185.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) opened at 90.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 62.44%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.04 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In other AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $1,307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,125,293.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

