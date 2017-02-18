Altisource Residential Corporation (RESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RESI shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Altisource Residential Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Residential Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altisource Residential Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation by 84.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/altisource-residential-corporation-resi-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Shares of Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) opened at 13.31 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $717.00 million. Altisource Residential Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

About Altisource Residential Corporation

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental properties throughout the United States. The Company operates through the segment focused on the resolution of sub-performing and non-performing mortgages, and acquisition and ownership of rental residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Residential Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Residential Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.