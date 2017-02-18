Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 4th Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 51.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 846.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.66 and a 12 month high of $867.00. The firm has a market cap of $585.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $828.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $33.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $925.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,090.00 target price (up from $1,080.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $965.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

