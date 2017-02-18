Allete, Inc. (ALE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) – Analysts at Williams Capital decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allete in a report issued on Thursday. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Allete’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allete in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Allete in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) opened at 66.59 on Friday. Allete has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Allete had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company earned $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Allete’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is 81.99%.

This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/allete-inc-ale-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-89-per-share.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Allete by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Allete by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Allete by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Allete by 2.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Allete by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Allete Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power Company (SWL&P), as well as its investment in American Transmission Company LLC (ATC), a regulated utility that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

