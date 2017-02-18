Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANCUF. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a report on Saturday, November 26th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

“Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ANCUF) Receives $76.00 Average Price Target from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/alimentation-couche-tard-inc-ancuf-receives-76-00-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Alimentation Couche Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) opened at 46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. Alimentation Couche Tard has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $52.97.

Alimentation Couche Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.