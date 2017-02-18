Akari Therapeutics PLC (AKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 target price on shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) opened at 7.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $82.43 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Akari Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics PLC stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 496,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics PLC Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, formerly Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases caused by dysregulation of complement component 5 (C5), including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain Barre syndrome and atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

