Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aircastle Limited in a report released on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst A. Cyganovich now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Aircastle Limited’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Aircastle Limited had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Aircastle Limited’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/aircastle-limited-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-52-per-share-ayr.html.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Aircastle Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Aircastle Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Aircastle Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Aircastle Limited in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) opened at 24.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.62. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Aircastle Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Aircastle Limited Company Profile

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in investing in aviation assets, including acquiring, leasing, managing and selling utility commercial jet aircraft. The Company operates through leasing, financing, selling and managing commercial flight equipment segment.

