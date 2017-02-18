Accenture PLC (ACN) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Accenture PLC comprises 1.6% of Cobiz Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 3.2% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 121.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.17. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $125.72.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Accenture PLC (ACN) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/accenture-plc-acn-shares-sold-by-cobiz-wealth-llc.html.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Vetr raised shares of Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $652,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.