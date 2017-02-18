Accenture PLC (ACN) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 74.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Accenture PLC during the second quarter worth about $58,353,000. Matterhorn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Matterhorn Capital Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture PLC during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,565,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 121.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.35. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Accenture PLC from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,475 shares in the company, valued at $14,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $514,115.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

