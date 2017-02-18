Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Ltd (LON:APEF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberdeen Private Equity Fund (LON:APEF) opened at 118.625 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.46. Aberdeen Private Equity Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 and a 52 week high of GBX 119.34.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/aberdeen-private-equity-fund-ltd-apef-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-2-on-march-17th.html.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Aberdeen Private Equity Fund in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Aberdeen Private Equity Fund

Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total returns to shareholders, principally through long-term capital gains. The Company aims to achieve its objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity (PE) funds and direct co-investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.