Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Invests $6,080,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK owned approximately 0.16% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 405.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 123,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 87,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 93,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) opened at 50.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $68.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 70.51%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, January 9th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company has three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

