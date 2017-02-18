Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Has $6,143,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 544,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) opened at 105.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

“Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Has $6,143,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/aberdeen-asset-management-plc-uk-has-6143000-stake-in-sempra-energy-sre.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.62.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Joseph A. Householder sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $1,232,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Martin sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $430,652.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $127,802.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,258 shares of company stock worth $8,241,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas); Sempra International, which includes Sempra South American Utilities and Sempra Mexico segments, and Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, which includes Sempra Renewables and Sempra Natural Gas segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.