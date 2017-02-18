Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Has $501,834,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,963,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,527,188 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.9% of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK owned about 0.86% of EOG Resources worth $501,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 55,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 94,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) opened at 99.03 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $57.09 billion. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently -29.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KLR Group raised EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corporation raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 6,402 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $661,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $9,961,167. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

