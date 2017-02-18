Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,169 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Park Associates LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $688,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $17,408,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 103,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 736,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 23.35 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The firm’s market cap is $25.75 billion.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/aberdeen-asset-management-plc-uk-decreases-position-in-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

In other Micron Technology news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,104,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 421,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $630,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 340,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,610 shares of company stock worth $6,857,512. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.