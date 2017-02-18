9,062 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,062 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 520,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 672,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 175.86 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.57 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Nomura set a $185.00 price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.85.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $1,861,864.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,615,411.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total value of $832,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,857,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,292 shares of company stock worth $7,631,776. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

