46,313 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) opened at 66.27 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $50.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.96.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,579,619 shares in the company, valued at $110,273,202.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,862,973.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,220. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

