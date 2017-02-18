3M Company (MMM) Position Maintained by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan held its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. 3M Company makes up 3.2% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concannon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M Company by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in 3M Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M Company during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in 3M Company by 41.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M Company during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) opened at 182.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average is $175.66. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $153.64 and a 52 week high of $183.60.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. 3M Company had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 43.82%. 3M Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M Company will post $8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. 3M Company’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of 3M Company from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of 3M Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.96 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of 3M Company from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $523,623.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $75,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $393,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,257 shares of company stock worth $12,669,229 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

