255,054 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 71.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 31.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 25.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) opened at 58.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $59.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business earned $274.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Patricia A. Beithon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $166,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Ernest Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,485. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

