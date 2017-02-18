25,000 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Acquired by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Busey Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. Mission Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,469,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) opened at 109.42 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $111.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Mastercard to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. RBC Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 48,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $5,083,551.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,157,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,202,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Reeg sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $682,237.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,181 shares of company stock worth $160,337,014. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

