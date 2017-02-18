178,581 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. by 347.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. by 204.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 347,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 233,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) opened at 86.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.37. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately 10 international airports in the Pacific and Central regions of Mexico, and an international airport in Jamaica. The Company’s segments include Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San Jose del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajio, Other Airports and Others Companies.

